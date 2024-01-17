News & Insights

Canada challenges US decision to maintain duties on softwood lumber - Ottawa

Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

January 17, 2024 — 11:50 am EST

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada is challenging the U.S. decision late last year to maintain duties on exports of Canadian softwood lumber, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ng said Canada had launched its challenge under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal. The two countries have been arguing for decades about the lumber exports, which U.S. producers say are unfairly subsidized.

