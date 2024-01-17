Canada challenges US decision to maintain duties on softwood lumber - Ottawa

OTTAWA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada is challenging the U.S. decision late last year to maintain duties on exports of Canadian softwood lumber, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ng said Canada had launched its challenge under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade deal. The two countries have been arguing for decades about the lumber exports, which U.S. producers say are unfairly subsidized.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil) Keywords: CANADA USA/LUMBER

