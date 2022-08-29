Banking

Canada challenges U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA trade pact

OTTAWA, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it challenged U.S. softwood lumber duties under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), calling the duties "unwarranted" and "unfair."

"Today, Canada filed notice that it will challenge, under Chapter 10 of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the final results of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s third administrative reviews of its anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on softwood lumber from Canada," the Canadian government said in a statement.

