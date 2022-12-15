Companies

Canada certifies Embraer's E2 jets ahead of first Porter Airlines delivery

Credit: REUTERS/Caroline Chia

December 15, 2022 — 06:27 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday that its E2 family of commercial jets has received Type Certification from Canada's aviation regulator.

The move opens room for Embraer to deliver in the coming days the first of fifty E195-E2 aircraft ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines.

The E2 jets had already been granted certification by regulators in Brazil, the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.