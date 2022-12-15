Canada certifies Embraer's E2 jets ahead of first Porter Airlines delivery

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA EMBR3.SA said on Thursday that its E2 family of commercial jets has received Type Certification from Canada's aviation regulator.

The move opens room for Embraer to deliver in the coming days the first of fifty E195-E2 aircraft ordered by Toronto-based Porter Airlines.

The E2 jets had already been granted certification by regulators in Brazil, the United States and Europe.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

