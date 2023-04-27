Canada carries out first evacuation flight from Sudan

By Ismail Shakil

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - Canada has conducted its first evacuation flight from Sudan, and is working toward extracting more Canadians from the war-torn North African country as soon as possible, Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

Countries globally have rushed to extract foreign diplomats and citizens from Sudan after a conflict between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed hundreds of people, knocked out hospitals and turned residential areas into war zones.

About 180 Canadians were evacuated from the region earlier with the help of other countries, and the federal government had been working to set up its own operation to extract civilians.

"I can confirm that a first Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has taken place using an RCAF (Royal Canadian Air Force) CC-130 Hercules aircraft," Anand said at a news conference in Enfield, Nova Scotia.

There are about 1,800 Canadians in Sudan, out of which at least 700 have requested assistance from the Canadian government.

Anand said a majority of Canadian citizens are in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and efforts to evacuate them by ground or by sea "significantly increase the time during which they would be exposed to risk."

Much of the fighting has been focused in Khartoum, where RSF fighters have embedded themselves in residential areas.

"Planning is occurring as we speak to ensure the maximum number of Canadians can be evacuated as soon as possible," Anand told reporters in Enfield.

The Canadian defense ministry said on Wednesday that it was deploying about 200 troops and positioning two C-130 Hercules aircraft to coordinate evacuations from Sudan.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.