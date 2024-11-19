Canada Carbon Completes Private Placement Funding

Canada Carbon (TSE:CCB) has released an update.

Canada Carbon Inc. has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement, raising $110,000 through the sale of 7,333,333 units at $0.015 per unit. The proceeds will be used for general working capital, and each unit includes one common share and a warrant, allowing holders to buy additional shares at $0.06 each over the next 60 months.

