News & Insights

US Markets

Canada cap on international students should help ease rent pressure -BoC governor

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

January 26, 2024 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's move to cap the number of international students should help address the challenge of rising rents, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem told the Canadian Press in an interview published on Friday.

Canada, seeking to rein in a surge of newcomers that has exacerbated a housing crisis, on Monday announced an immediate, two-year cap on permits for international students and said it would stop allowing some students to work after graduation.

"You saw this week the government capping student visas," the Canadian Press cited Macklem as saying. "That, I think, will help take a bit of pressure off rents going forward."

The central bank on Wednesday expressed concern that high shelter prices could put upward pressure on inflation for some time. Although the overall annual inflation rate in December was 3.4%, shelter-price inflation remained elevated at 7% due to a housing shortage, higher mortgage payments and rental costs.

Canada to cap international student permits amid housing crunch

Bank of Canada trims growth forecasts, frets about shelter price inflation

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.