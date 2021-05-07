US Markets

Canada canola stocks plunge by 37.7% compared to 2020

    May 7 (Reuters) - Stocks of canola plunged by 37.7% at the end of March 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, in part due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday.
    The survey of approximately 11,500 Canadian farms was conducted from March 1 to March 29.
      
    
    
               Total stocks of principal field crops at  March 31                                        
   
                        March 2019   March 2020  March 2021   March 2019-20     March 2020-21
 
                                thousands of tonnes                   % change               
 Total wheat             17687        18781         16231         6.2           -13.6    
 Durum wheat              4158         3305          2753       -20.5           -16.7    
 Wheat excluding durum   13529        15476         13478        14.4           -12.9    
 Barley                   2677         3531          2806        31.9           -20.5    
 Canola                  10755        10554          6572        -1.9           -37.7    
 Corn for grain           8302         7993          8147        -3.7             1.9    
 Dry field peas           1879         1909          1878         1.6            -1.6    
 Flaxseed                  302          304           232         0.7           -23.7    
 Lentils                  1697         1678          1435        -1.1           -14.5    
 Oats                     1537         1846          1844        20.1            -0.1    
 Rye                       112          127           216        13.4            70.1    
 Soybeans                 3271         2823          1967       -13.7           -30.3    
 


    
     
    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of March 31, 2021 at 16.7 mln tonnes of all wheat, 2.6 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 6.7 mln tonnes of canola, 1.9 mln tonnes of oats, and 3.3 mln tonnes of barley.
    (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith)
    ((Reuters Ottawa bureau: 1-647-480-7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

