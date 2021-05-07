Canada canola stocks plunge by 37.7% compared to 2020

May 7 (Reuters) - Stocks of canola plunged by 37.7% at the end of March 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, in part due to increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday. The survey of approximately 11,500 Canadian farms was conducted from March 1 to March 29. Total stocks of principal field crops at March 31 March 2019 March 2020 March 2021 March 2019-20 March 2020-21 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 17687 18781 16231 6.2 -13.6 Durum wheat 4158 3305 2753 -20.5 -16.7 Wheat excluding durum 13529 15476 13478 14.4 -12.9 Barley 2677 3531 2806 31.9 -20.5 Canola 10755 10554 6572 -1.9 -37.7 Corn for grain 8302 7993 8147 -3.7 1.9 Dry field peas 1879 1909 1878 1.6 -1.6 Flaxseed 302 304 232 0.7 -23.7 Lentils 1697 1678 1435 -1.1 -14.5 Oats 1537 1846 1844 20.1 -0.1 Rye 112 127 216 13.4 70.1 Soybeans 3271 2823 1967 -13.7 -30.3 NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of March 31, 2021 at 16.7 mln tonnes of all wheat, 2.6 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 6.7 mln tonnes of canola, 1.9 mln tonnes of oats, and 3.3 mln tonnes of barley. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Dale Smith) ((Reuters Ottawa bureau: 1-647-480-7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

