Canada canola production plunges amid drought - Statscan survey

Credit: REUTERS/ROD NICKEL

Canola production in Canada plunged by 35.4% in 2021 compared to 2020 amid a bad drought while overall wheat production fell by 38.5%, according to a Statistics Canada released on Friday.

    The survey was conducted from Oct 8 to Nov 12, and was sent to approximately 27,200 Canadian farms. 
    
    
   November estimates of production of  principal field crops
 
                   2019    2020    2021      2019-2020  2020-2021 
                    thousands of tonnes            % change          
 Total wheat      32670   35183   21652         7.7         -38.5    
 Durum wheat       5017    6571    2654        31.0         -59.6    
 Spring wheat     25952   25842   16009        -0.4         -38.0    
 Winter wheat      1701    2770    2989        62.9           7.9    
 Barley           10383   10741    6948         3.4         -35.3    
 Canary seed        175     178     109         1.8         -38.7    
 Canola           19912   19485   12595        -2.1         -35.4    
 Chick peas         252     214      76       -14.8         -64.5    
 Corn for grain   13404   13563   13984         1.2           3.1    
 Dry beans          317     490     386        54.5         -21.2    
 Dry field peas    4237    4594    2258         8.4         -50.9    
 Fall Rye           326     475     466        45.9          -1.9    
 Flaxseed           486     578     346        18.9         -40.2    
 Lentils           2382    2868    1606        20.4         -44.0    
 Mustard seed       135      99      50       -26.6         -49.4    
 Oats              4227    4576    2606         8.2         -43.0    
 Soybeans          6145    6359    6272         3.5          -1.4    
 Sunflower seed      63     101      82        61.0         -19.3    
  
    
    
    NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the following output figures for 2022, in million of tonnes: all wheat 21.2, canola 12.8, durum 3.6, oats 2.6, barley 6.9, flax 0.4, peas 2.5.
    (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
    ((Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891, david.ljunggren@tr.com;

