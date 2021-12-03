Canada canola production plunges amid drought - Statscan survey

OTTAWA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canola production in Canada plunged by 35.4% in 2021 compared to 2020 amid a bad drought while overall wheat production fell by 38.5%, according to a Statistics Canada released on Friday. The survey was conducted from Oct 8 to Nov 12, and was sent to approximately 27,200 Canadian farms. November estimates of production of principal field crops 2019 2020 2021 2019-2020 2020-2021 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 32670 35183 21652 7.7 -38.5 Durum wheat 5017 6571 2654 31.0 -59.6 Spring wheat 25952 25842 16009 -0.4 -38.0 Winter wheat 1701 2770 2989 62.9 7.9 Barley 10383 10741 6948 3.4 -35.3 Canary seed 175 178 109 1.8 -38.7 Canola 19912 19485 12595 -2.1 -35.4 Chick peas 252 214 76 -14.8 -64.5 Corn for grain 13404 13563 13984 1.2 3.1 Dry beans 317 490 386 54.5 -21.2 Dry field peas 4237 4594 2258 8.4 -50.9 Fall Rye 326 475 466 45.9 -1.9 Flaxseed 486 578 346 18.9 -40.2 Lentils 2382 2868 1606 20.4 -44.0 Mustard seed 135 99 50 -26.6 -49.4 Oats 4227 4576 2606 8.2 -43.0 Soybeans 6145 6359 6272 3.5 -1.4 Sunflower seed 63 101 82 61.0 -19.3 NOTE - Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the following output figures for 2022, in million of tonnes: all wheat 21.2, canola 12.8, durum 3.6, oats 2.6, barley 6.9, flax 0.4, peas 2.5. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren) ((Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 647 480 7891, david.ljunggren@tr.com;

