Canada canola and wheat stocks grow on year following high yields

February 07, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters -> 

 OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks for every field crop were up at the end of December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Tuesday.
    StatsCan said higher total supplies reflected higher production in 2022, as growing conditions on Canada's prairies recovered after one of the driest years on record.
    The survey of approximately 9,600 Canadian farms was conducted from December 14, 2022 until January 18, 2023.
      
    
    
  Total stocks of principal field crops at  December 31
 
                         Dec 2020 Dec 2021 Dec 2022 Dec 2020-2021 Dec 2021-2022 
 
                             thousands of tonnes              % change                            
 Total   wheat              25487    16816    22294         -34.0          32.6              
 Durum wheat                 4861     2533     3695         -47.9          45.9              
 Wheat excluding durum      20625    14283    18599         -30.7          30.2              
 Barley                      5580     3152     5072         -43.5          60.9              
 Canola                     13304     8786    11356         -34.0          29.3              
 Corn for grain             11071    11530    11862           4.1           2.9              
 Dry field peas              2836     1593     2115         -43.8          32.8              
 Flaxseed                     377      253      454         -32.9          79.4              
 Lentils                     1861     1212     1439         -34.9          18.7              
 Oats                        2722     1882     3591         -30.9          90.8              
 Rye                          298      259      344         -13.1          32.8              
 Soybeans                    3511     3205     3654          -8.7          14.0                

    
     
    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of December 31, 2022 at 22.3 mln tonnes of all wheat, 3.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 11.7 mln tonnes of canola, 3.6 mln tonnes of oats, and 4.5 mln tonnes of barley. 
 (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

