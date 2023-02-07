Canada canola and wheat stocks grow on year following high yields

OTTAWA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks for every field crop were up at the end of December 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Tuesday. StatsCan said higher total supplies reflected higher production in 2022, as growing conditions on Canada's prairies recovered after one of the driest years on record. The survey of approximately 9,600 Canadian farms was conducted from December 14, 2022 until January 18, 2023. Total stocks of principal field crops at December 31 Dec 2020 Dec 2021 Dec 2022 Dec 2020-2021 Dec 2021-2022 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 25487 16816 22294 -34.0 32.6 Durum wheat 4861 2533 3695 -47.9 45.9 Wheat excluding durum 20625 14283 18599 -30.7 30.2 Barley 5580 3152 5072 -43.5 60.9 Canola 13304 8786 11356 -34.0 29.3 Corn for grain 11071 11530 11862 4.1 2.9 Dry field peas 2836 1593 2115 -43.8 32.8 Flaxseed 377 253 454 -32.9 79.4 Lentils 1861 1212 1439 -34.9 18.7 Oats 2722 1882 3591 -30.9 90.8 Rye 298 259 344 -13.1 32.8 Soybeans 3511 3205 3654 -8.7 14.0 NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of December 31, 2022 at 22.3 mln tonnes of all wheat, 3.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 11.7 mln tonnes of canola, 3.6 mln tonnes of oats, and 4.5 mln tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Ismail Shakil)((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

