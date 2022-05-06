Canada canola and wheat stocks fall after drought

Updates with analyst estimates, food and vegetable oil shortage context

OTTAWA, May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday.

StatsCan said lower supplies reflected lower production in 2021, when Canada's prairies were hit by one of the driest years on record.

Tight supplies of canola, which can be crushed into vegetable oil, come at a time when other edible oils are in short supply. The war in Ukraine has curbed sunflower oil availability while Indonesia has limited exports of palm oil to protect domestic supplies.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine upset major wheat, corn and sunflower supplies for large parts of the world, sending food prices climbing while developing nations fear shortages.

Wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine account for nearly 30% of global supplies.

Canola stocks of 3.940 million tonnes were 50.7% smaller than the same period a year ago and below the lowest trade estimate in a Reuters survey of 10 traders and analysts. The average of analyst estimates was 4.581 million tonnes.

Oat stocks also fell below analyst predictions, with 947,000 tonnes in storage, 51.4% less than a year ago and below the lowest trade estimate of 955,000.

The survey of approximately 11,500 Canadian farms was conducted from March 1, 2022 until March 29, 2022.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Christopher.Walljasper@thomsonreuters.com; 1 630 269 3072; Reuters Messaging: christopher.walljasper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.