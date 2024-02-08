News & Insights

Canada canola and barley stocks up on year on greater supply

February 08, 2024

    OTTAWA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks of canola and barley were up at the end of December 2023 compared to the same date in 2022, while wheat and oats were down according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Thursday.
    StatsCan said the stocks decreased compared with the previous year because of lower production, particularly in Western Canada, as a result of overall dry growing conditions.
    Data on the stocks of principal field crops held on farms came from a survey of 9,600 farmers from December 14, 2023 to January 22, 2024.
     
    
    
              Total stocks of principal field crops at December 31
 
                       Dec 2021  Dec 2022  Dec 2023  Dec 2021-2022 Dec 2022-2023
                         thousands of tonnes                   % change                     
 Total wheat              16816     23062     20681          37.1          -10.3       
 Durum wheat               2533      4053      2959          60.0          -27.0         
 Wheat excluding durum    14283     19009     17722          33.1           -6.8       
 Barley                    3152      5165      5453          63.9            5.6       
 Canola                    9246     12681     12851          37.2            1.3       
 Corn for grain           11530     11862     11298           2.9           -4.8       
 Dry field peas            1593      2184      1843          37.1          -15.6       
 Flaxseed                   253       454       393          79.4          -13.4       
 Lentils                   1212      1441      1002          18.9          -30.5       
 Oats                      1882      3591      2144          90.8          -40.3       
 Rye                        259       357       234          37.8          -34.5       
 Soybeans                  3217      3490      3831           8.5            9.8       
          
    
     
    NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of December 31, 2023 at 20.7 mln tonnes of all wheat, 2.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 13.0 mln tonnes of canola, 2.0 mln tonnes of oats, and 5.3 mln tonnes of barley.
   (Reporting by Dale Smith)

