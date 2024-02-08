Canada canola and barley stocks up on year on greater supply

OTTAWA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Canadian stocks of canola and barley were up at the end of December 2023 compared to the same date in 2022, while wheat and oats were down according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Thursday. StatsCan said the stocks decreased compared with the previous year because of lower production, particularly in Western Canada, as a result of overall dry growing conditions. Data on the stocks of principal field crops held on farms came from a survey of 9,600 farmers from December 14, 2023 to January 22, 2024. Total stocks of principal field crops at December 31 Dec 2021 Dec 2022 Dec 2023 Dec 2021-2022 Dec 2022-2023 thousands of tonnes % change Total wheat 16816 23062 20681 37.1 -10.3 Durum wheat 2533 4053 2959 60.0 -27.0 Wheat excluding durum 14283 19009 17722 33.1 -6.8 Barley 3152 5165 5453 63.9 5.6 Canola 9246 12681 12851 37.2 1.3 Corn for grain 11530 11862 11298 2.9 -4.8 Dry field peas 1593 2184 1843 37.1 -15.6 Flaxseed 253 454 393 79.4 -13.4 Lentils 1212 1441 1002 18.9 -30.5 Oats 1882 3591 2144 90.8 -40.3 Rye 259 357 234 37.8 -34.5 Soybeans 3217 3490 3831 8.5 9.8 NOTE: Analysts and traders surveyed by Reuters on average estimated stockpiles as of December 31, 2023 at 20.7 mln tonnes of all wheat, 2.9 mln tonnes of durum wheat, 13.0 mln tonnes of canola, 2.0 mln tonnes of oats, and 5.3 mln tonnes of barley. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

