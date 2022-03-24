US Markets

Canada can increase oil and gas exports in 2022 by up to 300,000 barrels per day - minister

Canada has capacity to increase oil and gas exports by up to 300,000 barrels per day in 2022 to help improve global energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement on Thursday.

Wilkinson was speaking in Paris where he travelled for a meeting of the International Energy Agency, in which the U.S. and allies discussed ways to help calm volatile oil markets.

