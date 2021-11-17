US Markets
Canada C$3.500 bln bond due 2024 yields 1.103 pct

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount Maturity Coupon Yield Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,500,000,000 2024.02.01 0.750 Avg: 1.103 95.38462

TORONTO,Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result:

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,500,000,000

2024.02.01

0.750

Avg: 1.103

95.38462

Low: 1.096

High: 1.107

Bank of Canada Purchase C$265,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$7,558,000,000

Bank of Canada Purchase C$265,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total Non-competitive C$7,558,000,000 C$28,000,000 Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16300_results_20211117_120000.html

