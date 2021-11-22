Canada C$3 bln bond due 2024 yields 1.304 pct

TORONTO,Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Monday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,000,000,000

2024.10.01

0.750

Avg: 1.304

39.13043

Low: 1.297

High: 1.309

Bank of Canada Purchase C$230,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$6,405,000,000

Bank of Canada Purchase C$230,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$6,405,000,000

C$29,000,000 Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16302_results_20211122_120000.html

