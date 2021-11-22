Canada C$3 bln bond due 2024 yields 1.304 pct

US Markets
The Bank of Canada said on Monday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount Maturity Coupon Yield Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,000,000,000 2024.10.01 0.750 Avg: 1.304 39.13043

Bank of Canada Purchase C$230,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$6,405,000,000

C$29,000,000 Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16302_results_20211122_120000.html Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

