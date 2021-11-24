Canada C$2 bln bond due 2053 yields 2.130 pct

TORONTO,Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$2,000,000,000

2053.12.01

1.750

Avg: 2.130

77.92249

Low: 2.127

High: 2.133

Bank of Canada Purchase C$150,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$4,781,970,000

C$4,781,970,000

C$38,000,000 Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16304_results_20211124_120000.html

