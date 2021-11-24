Canada C$2 bln bond due 2053 yields 2.130 pct
TORONTO,Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount
Maturity
Coupon
Yield
Allotment Ratio(%) C$2,000,000,000
2053.12.01
1.750
Avg: 2.130
77.92249
Low: 2.127
High: 2.133
Bank of Canada Purchase C$150,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total
Non-competitive C$4,781,970,000
Bank of Canada Purchase C$150,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total
