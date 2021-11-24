US Markets
RY

Canada C$2 bln bond due 2053 yields 2.130 pct

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount Maturity Coupon Yield Allotment Ratio(%) C$2,000,000,000 2053.12.01 1.750 Avg: 2.130 77.92249

TORONTO,Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$2,000,000,000

2053.12.01

1.750

Avg: 2.130

77.92249

Low: 2.127

High: 2.133

Bank of Canada Purchase C$150,000,000 Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$4,781,970,000

C$38,000,000 Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/stats/cars/results/bd_reg_16304_results_20211124_120000.html Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RY

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular