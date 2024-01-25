Canada C$5 billion bond due 2034 yields 3.500%

TORONTO,Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount
Maturity
Coupon
Yield
Allotment Ratio(%) C$5 billion
2034-06-01
3.000
Avg: 3.500
1.87739
Low: 3.496
High: 3.504
Bank of Canada Purchase - Value of bids submitted by distributors Total
Non-competitive C$11.602 billion
C$41 million
Details on Bank of Canada webpage:
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/nominal-bonds/
