Canada C$5 billion bond due 2034 yields 3.500%

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 25, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TORONTO,Jan 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Thursday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$5 billion

2034-06-01

3.000

Avg: 3.500

1.87739

Low: 3.496

High: 3.504

Bank of Canada Purchase - Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$11.602 billion

C$41 million Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/nominal-bonds/ Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

