Canada C$4,000 million bond due 2033 yields 2.717%

TORONTO,March 15 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$4,000 million

2033-06-01

2.750

Avg: 2.717

98.53659

Low: 2.692

High: 2.730

Bank of Canada Purchase - Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$8,684 million

C$34 million Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/nominal-bonds/ Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

