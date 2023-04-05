US Markets
RY

Canada C$3,500 million bond due 2033 yields 2.781%

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

April 05, 2023 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TORONTO,April 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount

Maturity

Coupon

Yield

Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,500 million

2033-06-01

2.750

Avg: 2.781

55.00000

Low: 2.774

High: 2.799

Bank of Canada Purchase - Value of bids submitted by distributors Total

Non-competitive C$7,289 million

C$41 million Details on Bank of Canada webpage: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/nominal-bonds/ Also see: (Access may depend on subscriber level) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100)

Reuters
