Canada C$3,500 million bond due 2033 yields 2.781%

TORONTO,April 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its most recent bond auction produced the following result: Amount
Maturity
Coupon
Yield
Allotment Ratio(%) C$3,500 million
2033-06-01
2.750
Avg: 2.781
55.00000
Low: 2.774
High: 2.799
Bank of Canada Purchase - Value of bids submitted by distributors Total
Non-competitive C$7,289 million
C$41 million
Details on Bank of Canada webpage:
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/markets/government-securities-auctions/calls-for-tenders-and-results/nominal-bonds/
