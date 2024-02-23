News & Insights

US Markets

Canada budget deficit over first nine months of 2023/24 jumps to C$23.61 bln

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

February 23, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canada recorded a sharply higher C$23.61 billion ($17.51 billion) budget deficit for the first nine months of the 2023/24 fiscal year as government expenditures grew faster than revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

By comparison, the deficit in the same period a year earlier had been just C$5.54 billion, it said in a statement.

Program expenses rose 6.6% on increases across all major categories of spending. Public debt charges jumped by 35.6% largely because of higher interest rates, the ministry said.

Year-to-date revenues grew by 2.6%, largely reflecting higher personal income tax revenue and revenue from other taxes and duties.

On a monthly basis, Canada posted a deficit of C$4.47 billion in December, compared to a C$1.98 billion deficit in December 2022. ($1 = 1.3484 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee, editing by David Ljunggren)

((Reuters Ottawa bureau; david.ljunggren@tr.com))

Keywords: CANADA BUDGET/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.