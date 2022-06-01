Companies

Canada budget carrier Flair meets country's ownership rules

Allison Lampert Reuters
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Canada's Flair Airlines meets the country's ownership rules, the Canadian Transportation Agency said on Wednesday, ending uncertainty over whether the budget airline can still fly.

The regulator, which ensures Canada's carriers are majority-controlled by Canadians, questioned in March whether Alberta-based Flair met the country's ownership requirements.

