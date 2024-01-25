Canada, Britain pausing free trade agreement talks

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada and Britain are pausing negotiations on a free trade agreement at the British government's initiative, a spokeswoman for the Canadian trade minister said on Thursday.

"We are disappointed that negotiations with the UK are being paused," Trade Minister Mary Ng's spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ng has been in touch with British business minister Kemi Badenoch to express Canada's disappointment, the spokeswoman added.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; writing by Ismail Shakil)

