Canada, Britain pausing free trade agreement talks

January 25, 2024 — 02:13 pm EST

OTTAWA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada and Britain are pausing negotiations on a free trade agreement at the British government's initiative, a spokeswoman for the Canadian trade minister said on Thursday.

"We are disappointed that negotiations with the UK are being paused," Trade Minister Mary Ng's spokeswoman said in a statement.

Ng has been in touch with British business minister Kemi Badenoch to express Canada's disappointment, the spokeswoman added.

