Canada, Brazil and Egypt to announce new methane regulations on Monday - U.S. official

Adds context in paragraph 2 and quote in paragraph 3

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Canada, Brazil and Egypt will announce new methane regulations at the COP28 climate summit later on Monday, a U.S. official told Reuters.

As of Monday, 155 countries have signed up as members of the Global Methane Pledge, a voluntary partnership committing countries to collectively reduce methane emissions by 30% from 2020 levels by 2030.

Countries now need to show how they will meet that target.

"What we are seeing at COP28 is a pivot to implementation," Rick Duke, US deputy special envoy for climate change, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, writing by William James)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.