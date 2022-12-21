Commodities

Canada blocks Glencore's proposed coal mine project in British Columbia

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

December 21, 2022 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday blocked Glencore Plc's GLEN.L proposed coal mine project in British Columbia, citing significant environmental damage.

"After careful deliberation, the Government of Canada has determined the significant adverse environmental effects of the proposed Sukunka Coal Mine Project, an open-pit metallurgical coal mine located near Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, could not be mitigated," the government said.

