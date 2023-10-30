Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices

Adds details from statement, background paragraphs 2-7

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Canada on Monday banned Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks, but said government information had not been compromised.

The ban was announced after an assessment by Canada's chief information officer that Tencent-owned 0700.HK WeChat and applications made by Moscow-based Kaspersky "present an unacceptable level of risk to privacy and security," the Treasury Board of Canada, which oversees public administration, said in a statement.

WeChat and Kaspersky did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

