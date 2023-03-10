Commodities

Canada bans Russian aluminum and steel imports

March 10, 2023 — 12:23 pm EST

OTTAWA, March 10 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday banned the import of all Russian aluminum and steel products in a move that Ottawa said was aimed at denying Moscow the ability to fund its war against Ukraine.

"Ukraine can and must win this war. We continue to do everything we can to cut off or limit the revenue used to fund Putin's illegal and barbaric invasion of Ukraine," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.

