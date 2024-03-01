News & Insights

US Markets

Canada bans indirect imports of Russian diamonds

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

March 01, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday announced restrictions on indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing 1 carat and above in a coordinated move with other Group of Seven (G7) countries.

The latest restriction adds to a ban on Russian diamonds announced in December and will provide Canadians "additional assurance that the diamonds that they purchase are not supporting Russia's illegal war," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.