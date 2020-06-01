US Markets
TD

Canada bank CEOs call for action on racism as protests rage across U.S.

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Chief executives of Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Monday called for action to tackle racism, as violent protests raged across the United States over racial inequities and excessive police force.

By Nichola Saminather

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chief executives of Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO on Monday called for action to tackle racism, as violent protests raged across the United States over racial inequities and excessive police force.

The unrest began with peaceful protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis last Monday, with video footage showing a white police officer kneeling on his neck before he died.

"Tragedies like these are far too common, where people in our communities - in particular those who are black or indigenous - senselessly lose their lives," CIBC CEO Victor Dodig wrote on LinkedIn. "We need to find solutions, together."

CIBC's U.S. commercial banking and wealth management business accounts for about 11% of revenues.

"As a society we must have zero-tolerance for racism of any kind," TD CEO Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

"At a time when we are all fighting COVID-19, we must remember that racism too must be eradicated," Masrani said.

TD's U.S. retail business makes up 27% of revenues.

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-687-7604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TD CM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular