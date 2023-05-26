News & Insights

Canada backs Ukraine's application to join trans-Pacific trade pact

May 26, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, May 26 (Reuters) - Canada backs Ukraine's application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Friday.

"Following the UK's accession, as more economies express interest in joining, Canada welcomes Ukraine's application to join CPTPP," Ng said on Twitter.

Ukraine is seeking to join the 11-country trans-Pacific trade pact in an effort to boost trade and foreign direct investments. Kyiv says expansion of business ties is important in countering Russian aggression.

Earlier in May, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy formed a delegation led by Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to participate in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the CPTPP.

Britain in March struck a deal to join the trade pact, which includes the United States, Australia and Japan.

