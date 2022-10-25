US Markets

Canada backs nuclear power project with C$970 mln financing

Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

Canada will provide C$970 million ($708 million) in financing to develop a grid-scale small modular reactor (SMR), a new nuclear technology touted as a key part of the country's plans to reduce emissions.

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson will outlinethe loan, offered as low-interest debt from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, at the Darlington Energy Complex in Clarington, Ontario on Tuesday, according to his prepared remarks.

The nuclear power project, which is being developed by utility Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Darlington, will be the first commercial grid-scale SMR in the Group of Seven wealthy nations (G7), according to the minister's spokesperson.

