Canada backs Bruce Power pre-development work for new nuclear station with C$50 mln

February 29, 2024 — 10:09 am EST

OTTAWA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday said it would spend up to C$50 million ($36.8 million) to support pre-development work needed to build a new nuclear station at Bruce Power's existing site in Ontario, which is already the second-biggest nuclear plant in the world, according to a statement.

Ontario's provincial government last year also provided cash to lay the groundwork for the project, which could add up to 4,800 MW of capacity, almost doubling the output of the Tiverton, Ontario, location.

