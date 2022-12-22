Canada awards two contracts to support search and rescue operations

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday awarded two contracts valued at up to C$1.24 billion ($908.69 million) to support the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter fleet, which contributes to search and rescue operations.

The two contracts were awarded to Canadian company CAE Inc CAE.TO and Britain's Leonardo U.K. Ltd of Yeovil, the Canadian government said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3646 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington)

