Canada awards C$450 mln service support contract for armed forces

July 12, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Wednesday said it had awarded a C$450 million ($341.35 million) service contract to defense electronics firm Thales Canada Inc to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) fleet "remains operationally fit".

Under the five-year contract, Thales will provide in-service support for the CAF Minor Warships and Auxiliary Vessels.

($1 = 1.3184 Canadian dollars)

