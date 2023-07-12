Canada awards C$450 mln service support contract for armed forces

July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Wednesday said it had awarded a C$450 million ($341.35 million) service contract to defense electronics firm Thales Canada Inc to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) fleet "remains operationally fit".

Under the five-year contract, Thales will provide in-service support for the CAF Minor Warships and Auxiliary Vessels.

($1 = 1.3184 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.