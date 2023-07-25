Canada awards Airbus a C$3.6 bln military tanker contract

News & Insights

OTTAWA, July 25 (Reuters) - Canada has awarded Airbus a C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) contract to buy four new A-330 military refueling tankers and also to refurbish five used A-330 tankers, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

Canada had identified Airbus as its favored supplier for the contract in 2021. Delivery of the new and refurbished tankers - all of which will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines - will start in 2027.

The new planes are designed to replace Canada's five aging Polaris tankers, which have been in service since 1992 and cannot be operated beyond 2027.

The value of the contract does not include tax, the defense ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3184 Canadian dollars)

