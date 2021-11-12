US Markets
Canada authorizes use of moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot

David Ljunggren Reuters
Canada has authorized the use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and older, the federal health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Canada said on Tuesday that the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE vaccine could also be used as a booster.

