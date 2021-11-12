Canada authorizes use of moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot

OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada has authorized the use of Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people aged 18 and older, the federal health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Canada said on Tuesday that the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE vaccine could also be used as a booster.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.