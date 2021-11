Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Tuesday authorized the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine as a booster shot for people 18 years of age and older, Health Canada said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

