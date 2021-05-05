Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

Fixes spelling error in headline

OTTAWA, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for use in children from 12 to 15, the first dose to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday.

"The department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group," Supriya Sharma, a senior advisor at the ministry, told a briefing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.