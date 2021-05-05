US Markets
Canada authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children from 12 to 15, the first dose to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccine for use in children from 12 to 15, the first dose to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday.

"The department determined that this vaccine is safe and effective when used in this younger age group," Supriya Sharma, a senior advisor at the ministry, told a briefing.

