Canada authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday said Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11, making it the first shot for young children in the country.

