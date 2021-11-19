US Markets
Canada authorizes Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday said Pfizer PFE.N and partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in children aged 5 to 11, making it the first shot for young children in the country.

