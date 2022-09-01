US Markets
Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults

Ismail Shakil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on the government's website.

The new so-called bivalent shots are designed to target the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

