Canada authorizes Moderna's Omicron-adapted COVID vaccine for adults

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Thursday authorized Moderna Inc's MRNA.O bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for people aged 18 and older, according to a notice posted on the government's website.

The new so-called bivalent shots are designed to target the BA.1 version of Omicron and the original virus.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

