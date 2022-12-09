Canada authorizes first bivalent booster shot for 5 to 11 year-olds

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorized Pfizer-Biontech's PFE.N, 22UAy.DE bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster for children 5 to 11 years of age, according to statement from Health Canada.

Pfizer-BioNTech's shots are designed to target the BA.4/BA.5 variants of Omicron as well as the original coronavirus variant, and is the first bivalent booster authorized in Canada for 5 to 11 years age group, Health Canada said.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.