Canada Authorizes Booster Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In 18 Years Of Age And Older

(RTTNews) - Health Canada authorized the use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or SPIKEVAX at the 50 µg dose for individuals aged 18 and older administered at least six months after completion of the primary series, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company noted that SPIKEVAX or elasomeran mRNA vaccine has been granted approval by Health Canada and is indicated for active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 virus in individuals 12 years of age and older.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.