Canada Authorizes Booster Dose Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine In 18 Years Of Age And Older

(RTTNews) - Health Canada authorized the use of a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or SPIKEVAX at the 50 µg dose for individuals aged 18 and older administered at least six months after completion of the primary series, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company noted that SPIKEVAX or elasomeran mRNA vaccine has been granted approval by Health Canada and is indicated for active immunization against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 virus in individuals 12 years of age and older.

