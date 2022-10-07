Canada authorises Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government's website.

The booster shot is the second to get clearance from Health Canada after Moderna Inc's MRNA.O modified booster last month.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

