Canada authorises Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster

Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government's website.

The booster shot is the second to get clearance from Health Canada after Moderna Inc's MRNA.O modified booster last month.

