Canada, Australia agree to coordinate efforts to ensure web giants pay for news - statement

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke on Tuesday and agreed to coordinate on efforts to get web giants to pay for news, according to a statement from Ottawa.

The two leaders "agreed to continue coordinating efforts to address online harm and ensure the revenues of web giants are shared more fairly with creators and media," a statement detailing the issues discussed in their telephone call said.

