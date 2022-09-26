US Markets

Canada August wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% - Statscan flash estimate

Julie Gordon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely rose 0.8% in August from July, largely driven by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 60.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.1%.

