Canada August wholesale trade most likely rose 0.8% - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian wholesale trade mostly likely rose 0.8% in August from July, largely driven by higher sales in the food, beverage and tobacco subsector, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The flash estimate was calculated based on a weighted response rate of 60.2%. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 86.1%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

