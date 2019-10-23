Canada August wholesale trade down 1.2% on machinery, equipment

Canadian wholesale trade decreased by 1.2% in August from July on weaker sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, as well as personal and household goods, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
