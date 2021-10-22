Canada August retail sales up 2.1%, September seen down 1.9%

US Markets

Canadian retail sales rose 2.1% August from July at C$57.2 billion ($46.41 billion), as sales at food and beverage stores increased for the first time in three months, Statistics Canada said on Friday. September retail sales were most likely down 1.9%, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in nine of 11 subsectors in August, representing 94.6% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 1.4%.

NOTE: Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. Analysts had, on average, forecast a 2.0% increase in overall sales in August, and for sales to increase 2.8% excluding autos.

($1 = 1.2324 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith, Editing by Julie Gordon) ((Julie.gordon@tr.com))

