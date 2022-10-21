Canada August retail sales up 0.7% on food, seen down 0.5% in September

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales grew by 0.7% in August from July at C$61.76 billion ($44.69 billion), on higher sales at food and beverage stores, as well as motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were seen to fall by 0.5% in September, the agency said in a flash estimate.

Sales increased in six of 11 subsectors, representing 65.0% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales were up 1.1%.

(Percent changes)

Aug

Aug

Jul(rev) Jul(prev)

mo/mo yr/yr

mo/mo

mo/mo Total

+0.7

+7.0

-2.2

-2.5 Excluding autos/parts +0.7

+9.7

-2.5

-3.1

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% increase in retail sales in August from July, and for sales to rise 0.4% excluding autos. Figures are seasonally adjusted except those for e-commerce data. ($1=$1.3821 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith)

