Canada August retail sales down 0.1% on lower sales of food, gas

Canadian retail sales were down 0.1% in August from July at C$51.54 billion ($39.35 billion), on weaker sales at food and beverage stores, as well as gasoline stations, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.