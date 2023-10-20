News & Insights

Canada August retail sales down 0.1% on autos; seen flat in September

October 20, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.1% in August from July at C$66.08 billion ($48.16 billion), led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as food and beverage retailers, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Sales were likely unchanged in September, the agency said in a flash estimate.

In August, sales were down in six of nine subsectors, representing 68.4% of retail trade. In volume terms, retail sales decreased 0.7%.

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1=$1.3720 Canadian) (Reporting by Dale Smith) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/SALESFIGURES

