News & Insights

US Markets
RY

Canada August retail sales down 0.1%, boost expectations of rate pause

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

October 20, 2023 — 09:49 am EDT

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Adds analyst comment paragraphs 4, 6-8, market expectations of a rate hike dipping paragraph 9

OTTAWA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canadian retail sales fell by 0.1% in August from July and look set to stay flat in September, Statistics Canada said on Friday, cementing expectations that the Bank of Canada will keep rates on hold next week.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% decline from July. Growth in Canada has stalled, in part due to 10 rate hikes by the central bank since March 2022 as it tries to bring stubbornly high inflation back down to its 2% target.

Sales fell in six of the nine sub-sectors in August, led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, and analysts said the 0.7% decline in overall volume was significant.

"The soft report is yet one more reason to expect the Bank of Canada to keep policy rates on hold," BMO Capital Markets economist Shelly Kaushik said in a note.

The Bank of Canada will make a rate announcement and release its latest forecasts on Oct. 25. Governor Tiff Macklem last week said the bank would not be predicting a serious recession.

Desjardins analyst Tiago Figueiredo said third quarter annualized growth was likely to be just 0.2%, compared to the 1.5% the bank was predicting in July.

"The cool pace of sales growth in September also suggests a weak handoff for the fourth quarter ... this data reaffirms our view that the Bank of Canada is done hiking rates," he said.

Although 12% of retailers reported their business in August had been hit by a port strike in British Columbia, CIBC Economics analyst Katherine Judge said the flat prediction for September indicated weak consumer spending.

Money markets trimmed bets for a rate hike after the data. They now see a 15% chance for an increase next week, slightly down from 16% before the data release. 0#BOCWATCH

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.