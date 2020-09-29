US Markets

Canada August producer prices rise 0.3% on metals

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.3% in August from July on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

    The increase followed a 0.7% increase in July. Raw materials prices were up 3.2% in August, and were down 7.6% on the year.

    
 
INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Aug  Jul(rev)  Jul(prev)    Aug   Jul(rev)  Jul(prev) 
 total            +0.3    +0.7      +0.7       -2.3    -2.4      -2.3
 ex energy/petrol +0.4    +0.1      +0.1       +1.2    +1.5      +1.6 
 
RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) 
                        Month-on-month             Year-on-year 
                   Aug   Jul(rev)  Jul(prev)    Aug   Jul(rev)  Jul(prev) 
 total            +3.2    +3.0      +3.0       -7.6   -12.1     -12.1
 ex crude energy  +4.2    +1.2      +1.4       +6.0    +2.0      +2.2



    NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

