Canada August producer prices rise 0.3% on metals
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Canada rose by 0.3% in August from July on higher prices for primary non-ferrous metal products, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday. The increase followed a 0.7% increase in July. Raw materials prices were up 3.2% in August, and were down 7.6% on the year. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCT PRICES (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) total +0.3 +0.7 +0.7 -2.3 -2.4 -2.3 ex energy/petrol +0.4 +0.1 +0.1 +1.2 +1.5 +1.6 RAW MATERIALS PRICE INDEX (pct change) Month-on-month Year-on-year Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) total +3.2 +3.0 +3.0 -7.6 -12.1 -12.1 ex crude energy +4.2 +1.2 +1.4 +6.0 +2.0 +2.2 NOTE: (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))
